DANVILLE — Mary Surprenant , Gardner Peck and Amy Brown will co-chair the 2020-2021 fundraising campaign for the United Way of Danville Area, according to board of directors president Dan Laughner.
Surprenant is agent/owner of RE/MAX Ultimate; Peck is executive vice president at Danville Metal Stamping; and Amy Brown is CEO at CRIS Healthy Aging Center. The team leaders have committed to raise the goal of $500,000 set by the 2020/21 Campaign Committee.
Surprenant said, “We are proud of our United Way’s past fundraising success and we know our community is up to the challenge to raise funds with us during this world wide pandemic.
“Out of an abundance of caution and care we will enhance our fundraising methods to include virtual and electronic fundraising methods that will make giving easy for everyone.”
Peck added, “The Campaign Committee has taken proactive steps to bring our donation process up-to-date by adding options like Text to Give and a QR code.”
The United Way fundraising team‘s involvement with United Way spans over many years. Surprenant and Peck said United Way’s systemic approach and large network uniquely positions it to tackle issues such as health, education, and financial stability.
“Many of our most difficult problems are interrelated,” Surprenant said. “Our United Way is focused on encouraging the health, education and financial strengths of our community.”
Peck said, “We know this community will step up to the plate and make this year successful. I encourage all companies to join Danville Metal Stamping in creating access to their employees so that we can tell the story of United Way.
“We have brought United Way into DMS for many years now. This year, for safety purposes, we are encouraging a roll-over campaign with our employees."
The United Way of Danville Area will officially kick off its 93rd campaign this year on Sept. 8 with a joint event aired by Neuhoff Broadcasting at D102 and WCIA on Channel 3.
For more information, contact Sherri Askren, president of United Way of Danville Area, 442-3512.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.