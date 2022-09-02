The United Way of Danville Area, Inc. has kicked off its 2022-2023 campaign.
Through donor and community support, United Way of Danville, Area, Inc. has impacted more than 15,000 lives so far this year through 22 different programs at 17 local agencies with local dollars raised in last year’s campaign.
"United Way is a local movement of volunteers, advocates, partners, and donors that are committed to advocating for the health, safety, prosperity and essential service programs that provide for the well-being for everyone in our community,” said CEO of United Way of Danville Area, Inc. Mary Surprenant, in a press release.
"We are growing and building," Suprenant said. “We have been laying the groundwork to gain an even better understanding of the needs within Vermilion County, Ill., and Fountain and Warren County, Ind., through partnerships with our donors and community organizations. We are the leaders of impact and want to make sure we are funding programs that align with the most current needs of our community.”
Heading into the 2022-2023 United Way Campaign, the organization is ready to implement campaign building strategies with the help of this year’s Campaign Chair, Carly Goodwin.
Goodwin is a 2008 graduate of Oakwood High School. She returned after graduating in 2012 from Illinois Wesleyan University with her bachelor’s in Business Administration and Sociology. She is currently the assistant vice president and loan officer at Iroquois Federal since 2018.
“As a community, it is more important than ever to be united in our philanthropic support,” Goodwin said. “United Way provides a deep collaboration between donors, volunteers, corporate partners, and social service agencies to advance the common good. Because of the crucial role United Way plays in our community’s success, I am excited to be involved in this year’s campaign.”
“We are thrilled to have Carly helping lead the way for the 2022-2023 campaign,” Surprenant said. “She has already put her fundraising ideas into action to help us reach our 2022-2023 campaign goal of $500,000!”
With the help of Neuhoff Media, United Way of Danville Area, Inc. will kick off this year’s campaign at the Third Annual Radiothon on Friday, Sept. 23, for the all-day event at Temple Plaza in downtown Danville. You can tune in that day to hear real impact stories from each of the United Way of Danville Area Inc. partner agencies and community impact partners.
To learn more or to make your 2022-2023 pledge, visit www.unitedwayda.org, text “GiveUnited” to 26989, or send your donation directly to 425 N Gilbert St., Suite #3, Danville, IL 61832.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.