DANVILLE — United Way of Danville Area has a new CEO and a new home.
New CEO Angie Lazzell started Monday.
Mary Surprenant, who has been CEO for the last three years, announced in March that she would be resigning in July. Her last day is Friday.
Lazzell has worked at OSF HealthCare Foundation, and formerly Presence and Provena United Samaritans Medical Center’s Foundation, in addition to having been involved with the Festival of Trees local event for almost 16 years.
Also, United Way’s new home is at 801 W. Fairchild St. in Danville. The building was donated to United Way by the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority in addition to the vacant lot across the street for parking at 816 Grant St.
Surprenant previously said, “We are thrilled to be able to work with the land bank on this forward-thinking opportunity. This is a not only an opportunity, but a statement of confidence and security for our future. Ownership will allow our organization to both minimize and stabilize future operating costs – which will allow for United Way to better serve local programs that are vital to residences of Danville and surrounding communities. We are very grateful.”
The land bank took title to the property in 2019 through an OSF HealthCare donation.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also previously stated, “I hope this will allow United Way of Danville to deepen its impact and continue serving residents that need help the most.”
The United Way of Danville Area Board credited Surprenant for leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a “strong strategic plan,” growing the United Way team and preparing the organization for a sustainable future.
United Way of Danville Area mobilizes the community to create impact in community health, safety and prosperity.
