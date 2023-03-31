DANVILLE – United Way of Danville Area announced Thursday that CEO Mary Surprenant has resigned from her three-year post, effective July 31.
Vice-President Annie Monyok said in a news release that Surprenant will focus on entrepreneurial projects in her next chapter.
The United Way of Danville Area Board credited Surprenant for leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a “strong strategic plan,” growing the United Way team and preparing the organization for a sustainable future.
They are grateful for her dedication and leadership during her term and are cheering for her success in the future, according to Monyok.
“We are honored to have had Mary’s leadership for the last few years,” said Narcissus Rankin, United Way of Danville Area Chairman. “She forged the way for United Way of Danville Area’s growth. We are hopeful to find a successor that can carry that torch into the future. United Way of Danville Area is a pillar in our community and our work is not nearly finished.”
United Way of Danville Area mobilizes our community to create impact in community health, safety and prosperity. The Board of Directors is preparing to search for a leader that can continue the growth and plans to post the position in early April 2023.
Surprenant intends to support the search and transition to the successor of her role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.