The United Community Fund of Grant Township has launched its 2023 fundraising raffle and participants will have the chance to win prizes from local businesses valued at $2000.
Tickets are $10 each and are available from United Community Fund board members at Hoopeston Public Library, the Hoopeston Multi Agency, First Financial Bank, Iroquois Federal Savings & Loan and First Farmers Bank & Trust. The drawing will be held in February 2023.
First prize is a $1000 prize package which includes a 50” TV. Second prize is a $500 prize package which includes an outdoor 4-burner LP gas griddle. There will also be a third prize package valued at $300, and fourth and fifth prize packages valued at $100 each.
All prizes given away this year have been donated by local businesses or purchased by the United Community Fund from local businesses with grants provided by the First Financial Foundation and the Iroquois Federal Foundation.
The United Community Fund of Grant Township provides support to local agencies and organizations that serve youth, families and senior citizens. Last year, more than $10,000 was allocated to these local groups.
