SPRINGFIELD — For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in September according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.
“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar. “As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker.”
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Vermilion County decreased to 5 percent in September compared to 5.8 percent in September 2021. The last time the September rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.4 percent.
Nonfarm employment in Vermilion County increased by 600 jobs compared to September 2021. Construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, leisure-hospitality, government and other services each had payroll gains over the year, adding 100 jobs in each sector. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the city of Danville decreased to 6.3 percent from 7.5 percent in September 2021.
The metropolitan areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metropolitan Division, up 4.7 percent, the Rockford metropolitan statistical area, up 4.4 percent, the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island Iowa-Illinois MSA, up 3.9 percent and the Lake County-Kenosha County, Illinois-Wisconsin Metropolitan Division, up 3.9 percent.
Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: mining and construction (14 areas); manufacturing (14 areas); leisure and hospitality (13 areas); other services (12 areas); wholesale trade (11 areas); professional and business services; (10 areas); education and health services (10 areas); government (10 areas); and transportation, warehousing and utilities (eight areas).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA, down 1.8 points to 5.9 percent and the Decatur MSA, down 1.3 points to 5.7 percent.
The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in five and was unchanged in five.
