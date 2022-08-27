SPRINGFIELD — The unemployment rate decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in July according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
“Today’s data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state,” said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar. “As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce.”
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Vermilion County decreased to 5.7 percent in July compared to 6.8 percent in July 2021. The last time the July rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 5.1 percent.
Nonfarm employment increased by 300 jobs compared to July 2021.
Manufacturing, wholesale trade, leisure-hospitality and other services each had payroll gains over the year, adding 100 jobs in each sector. The government sector decreased by 100 jobs from one year ago.
Danville’s unemployment rate last month was 6.8 percent compared to 8.4 percent in July 2021.
The metropolitan areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford metropolitan statistical area, up 5.5 percent, the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island Iowa-Illinois MSA, up 4.8 percent, and the Chicago Metropolitan Division, up 4.8 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA, decreasing 0.2 percent.
Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: leisure and hospitality (14 areas); manufacturing (14 areas); mining and construction (11 areas); professional and business services (11 areas); transportation, warehousing and utilities (10 areas); retail trade (nine areas); education and health services (nine areas); other services (nine areas); wholesale trade (eight areas); and government (eight areas).
The metropolitan areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division down 2.4 points to 4.9 percent, the Rockford MSA, down 2.3 points to 6.5 percent and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA down 1.5 points to 3.8 percent.
The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 99 counties, increased in two counties and remained the same in one county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.