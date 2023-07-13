FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced restrictions on U.S. 41 starting on or after Friday, July 14 for bridge maintenance near Veedersburg.
U.S. 41 northbound will be restricted between East Division Road and East 50 South, approximately 0.27 miles north of Interstate 74.
Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals. Once crews are finished working on the northbound lane, they will then restrict the southbound lane. These restrictions are expected to last through the beginning of August, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Pacific Painting Co. and involves maintenance on six bridges. It involves two bridges in Fountain County on U.S. 41, one bridge in Montgomery County on Indiana 32, and three bridges on U.S. 231 in both Tippecanoe and Montgomery counties.
Crews will be performing polymeric overlays to provide additional years of service to the bridges. The entire contract is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.
