DANVILLE — Two women have been charged with murder in the death of a man reported missing since the end of December 2020.
A press release issued Wednesday by Capt. Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department stated that Michelle Ingram and Bailey Castigliola are scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on murder charges on Thursday (today) in connection to the death of Richard Truett.
They were charged on Wednesday.
Truett was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2020. He was last seen leaving his residence near Westville with Ingram, police stated.
Investigators recovered forensic evidence during the investigation that developed Ingram and Catigliola as suspects in the case.
Ingram was taken into custody Feb. 24, 2021, and charged with aggravated battery after providing specific details to investigators about the events that lead to Truett’s death.
Castigliola was taken into custody Mach 8 after an arrest warrant was issued for her for the offense of aggravated battery.
Human remains were found April 7 in a farm field north of Covington, Ind. DNA analysis confirmed the remains to be Truett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.