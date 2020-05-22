DANVILLE — Two teenagers were injured Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting.
According to the Danville Police Department, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, Danville police officers responded to the 900 block of Fowler Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, Danville police officers located a 17-year-old male had been shot in the leg. Police then located a second victim, a 16-year-old male had also been shot in the leg. Both victims were transported to local area hospitals.
As Danville Police investigated the incident, they learned the two victims were in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street when a vehicle drove by and shot at a group of subjects including the victims.
The victims were listed in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these crimes is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
