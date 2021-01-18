OAKWOOD — A shooting incident on Sunday in Oakwood in western Vermilion County has resulted in the death of two teenagers.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Monday morning that the teenagers were 15 and 19 years old.
The incident happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday in Oakwood.
Three juveniles and one adult are in custody for the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details can be released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.