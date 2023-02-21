DANVILLE — Two Roads Wellness Clinic will be moving from their current location at 1101 E. Winter Ave. to 3545 N. Vermilion St.
Many will recognize their new location to be the previous Christie Clinic office between Ray O’Herron Company and QuickWash Auto Wash by QuickLube.
Renovations will include minor plumbing modifications, painting and standard organization, which is expected to begin March 1. Staff will start seeing patients at the new location on Monday, April 3.
“This update will allow Two Roads Wellness Clinic to continue to support Vermilion County with wellness services that focus on finding underlying causes and treating the whole person,” said Marketing Coordinator Jessica Hewitt.
Ted Nemecz, project manager with Two Roads Wellness Clinic, is leading the initiative.
“Initially we were looking at expanding our existing location,” he said, adding that building costs were too expensive. “Christie Clinic came on the market about that time so we went and looked at it, and it really fit our needs in terms of individual office space for all of our therapists and providers.”
Moving into the new location will essentially triple the available floor space, according to Nemecz, and they’ll be able to separate mental health from the medical side, as well as including a section for physical therapy.
“Danville’s just been so good to us, we’re busting at the seams,” Nemecz said of their current space where some staff members share office space. “This (new location) will allow people to hopefully be more comfortable when they come in for whatever their chosen treatment is.”
Two Roads Wellness Clinic has grown from when they first started in 2015 as a mental health clinic with a single Danville location.
Today, they have expanded into integrative health, “…which is somewhat of a new concept in the health care space because it blends conventional medicine, functional medicine, mental health and a lot of the other services we offer,” Nemecz said. “Part of moving into that integrative health model was adding primary care for people.”
At their new site on Vermilion Street, the clinic will offer all current integrative health options including mental health, primary care, massage, nutrition support and life coaching. In addition, an infrared sauna and IV infusions will be available upon opening. Physical therapy services and a walk-in clinic are planned for the future.
Since 2015, Two Roads Wellness Clinic has also expanded to two additional locations in Champaign and one office in Mahomet. Between all four of their locations, they have 60 staff members.
Their mission continues to be “to support and empower all people to reach their best selves through emotional, physical and spiritual wellness,” according to Hewitt.
Nemecz said they are looking to sublease the Winter Avenue building. While he had imagined renting the whole building out to one entity, he also recognized the market has shifted since the pandemic in terms of what people need real estate-wise with remote work, so he said they are open to renting out individual office spaces.
For more information about Two Roads Wellness Clinic, visit www.tworoadswellnessclinic.com.
