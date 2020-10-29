DANVILLE — A late-morning argument Thursday led to a shooting that has two men in the hospital.
At 11:37 a.m., Danville Police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive in reference to a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a 28-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.
While investigating the scene officers learned a second victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room. Officers responded to the emergency room and learned that the second victim is a 30-year-old Danville man who was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The initial investigation revealed that there was an argument between several individuals in the 1200 block of Garden Drive and during that argument several shots were fired. Investigators are still attempting to locate witnesses and no suspect information is currently available.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
