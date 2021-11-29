DANVILLE — A pair of shooting incidents have left two young men in the hospital with gunshot wounds.
On Nov. 24, 2021, around 11:18 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 1100 block of Robinson in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a press release issued Monday by Deputy Chief Josh Webb.
Upon arrival officers located an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim stated he and a friend were walking in the 1100 block of Robinson when they heard some people yelling and then several shots were fired and the victim was struck.
The victim stated he didn’t see who fired the shots but he did observe two subjects running towards him prior to the shooting.
The subjects were described as both wearing hooded sweatshirts with masks over their faces. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
In the second incident on Nov. 28, 2021, around 2:34 a.m. Danville Police responded to the area of the Marathon Gas Station in the 3400 block of East Main in reference to shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival officers located a 24-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim stated he was at the gas station and sitting in the passenger side of his friends vehicle when someone approached from the rear and fired one time into the vehicle striking the victim.
Witnesses stated they saw a male black subject wearing a red jacket approach the vehicle and fire one shot before leaving the scene in a silver colored SUV. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
