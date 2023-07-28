Two Vermilion County residents died after separate motorcycle crashes on July 23.
According to Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Mike Hartshorn, one crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on July 23 at Poland Road and County Road 2050 East.
Jeremy A. Irons, 35, of Danville, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Poland Road with a 38-year-old Danville woman as a passenger. As the motorcycle approached 2050 East Road, Hartshorn said an SUV was slowing to make a left hand turn onto 2050 East Road. According to witness accounts, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and tried to pass the SUV as it was turning. The motorcycle struck the SUV on the driver’s side, ejecting both occupants from the motorcycle. Irons was transported to a Danville hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger was transported to an Urbana hospital.
No injuries were reported to the occupants of the SUV.
The second crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on July 23 in Potomac on County Road 990 East, approximately two miles south of U.S. 136.
Hartshorn said a passerby located a motorcycle in a ditch with a deceased male lying in the ditch near the motorcycle.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the driver of the motorcycle as 63-year-old Rick A. Mockbee of Potomac.
Hartshorn said it appeared that the motorcycle was northbound on 990 East and left the roadway for an unknown reason before impacting the ditch and ejecting the driver.
Vermilion County Sherrif’s Department and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are investigating the causes of both crashes. No other information was released.
