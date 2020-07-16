DANVILLE — Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department investigators have arrested two men involved in the explosions reported in and around the Catlin area.
Beginning in October 2019, residents reported hearing explosions near Catlin, according to a press release issued Thursday by Capt. Michael Hartshorn. The explosions could be heard and felt several miles away.
Jason D. Boy, 42, of St. Joseph, was arrested June 19, 2020. He was charged with possession of explosives. Kirk A. Marvel, 58, of Catlin was arrested July 15, 2020. He is charged with possession of explosives and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Both individuals detonated multiple homemade explosive devices within the city limits of Catlin and in the surrounding rural areas.
No injuries to persons or property were reported as a result of these explosions.
This is still an active investigation, Hartshorn said in the release, and additional arrests are possible. No further details can be released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.