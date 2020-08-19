VERMILLION COUNTY, Indiana — A high speed pursuit has landed a Ridge Farm man and Danville woman in jail.
Joshua E. Brown, 41, and Brittany M. Jenkins, 28, were arrested after officers had to use stop sticks to end the chase.
At 11:30 p.m. Monday, a Black BMW driven by Brown failed to stop after Vermilion County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Brown then led police on a high speed pursuit into Indiana on State Road 32. Brown continued into Fountain County and ultimately into Vermillion County, Indiana.
Stop sticks were deployed just east of State Road 63 on State Road 32. The vehicle came to a stop after Vermilion County Illinois Deputies were able to pin the vehicle in before it entered into the intersection of State Road 63 and State Road 32.
During the investigation, officers located paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and items commonly used to produce and distribute methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics.
Brown was transported to Union Hospital of Clinton for medical clearance and a certified chemical test. The result was positive for several illegal narcotics, according to a Wednesday press release issued by Sheriff Mike Phelps.
Brown and passenger, Jenkins, were both taken into custody and transported to the Vermillion County Jail.
Brown was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine.
Jenkins was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond with 10% allowed.
Jenkins is being held on a $10,000 bond with 10% allowed.
