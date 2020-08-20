DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees welcomed Natalie Page Thursday night as the college’s new vice president of academic affairs.
Page, dean of academic services at South Suburban College, will start in her new role as DACC’s chief academic officer around Sept. 14. Her contract will run through June 30, 2021, at an annual salary of $120,000.
Page and her husband, Brian, said the overwhelming hospitality they have been shown while touring Danville has only reinforced that they will enjoy living here.
“I’m really excited,” Page said. “Danville is like a little gem. It’s charming.
“Everyone is super nice and seems so genuine and kind,” she added. “It’s been reassuring, and I feel good about this new life chapter.”
Page replaces Executive Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dave Kietzmann who retired at the end of June after 50 years with the college. Kathy Sturgeon, who has been dean of math, science and health professions since 2011, served as interim vice president of academic affairs since July 1.
Page was selected from among 50 applicants. While doing research on DACC, Page said she felt “a real sense of community” about the college.
“I felt that a lot about the programs and the child care center, and the traditional and non-traditional students the college serves,” she said. “I want to add to that sense of community. I want to serve the students and the community.”
Page said she is eager to continue the “good work” already in place at DACC and is looking forward to working collaboratively with the faculty and continuing the innovative programs at the college.
“I want to be innovative and offer those opportunities to the students,” she said. “I’m also looking forward to meeting the staff and faculty and forming partnerships with the high schools.
“There is a good foundation here already, and I look forward to learning about the programs that are already in existence,” she said.
Page has worked for more than four years as the dean of academic services at South Suburban College in South Holland. Her prior experience at South Suburban included six years as a tenured faculty member in communications. This followed similar full-time faculty roles at Lewis University in Romeoville and Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
Earlier this year, Page completed her doctorate in community-college leadership from Northern Illinois University. Her dissertation focused on improving the success rate of students from underrepresented groups. She also has a master’s degree from Governors State University in instructional design and technology. Her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University is in advertising and marketing.
“My focus is on underserved students and student success,” she said. “Education is a game changer. It’s important we’re there and can meet their needs, and community college is where that happens.
“It can change a student’s life,” she added.
As the vice president of academic affairs at DACC, Page will lead a team that includes four academic divisions as well online learning, assessment and the Hoopeston Higher Learning Center.
The Pages have three adult children. Brian Page works remotely for Shepherds College in Wisconsin, which serves students with intellectual disabilities.
Also Thursday, the trustees:
• Approved placing the tentative Fiscal Year 2021 budget on display for 30 days and set a public hearing on the proposed budget for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24, in the board room, Vermilion Hall Room 302, at DACC.
Although the budget is balanced, it also reflects that the college doesn’t expect to receive state funding at 100 percent.
This year’s proposed operating budget is $17.16 million, an increase of about .3 percent compared to last year’s budget of $17.1 million.
With an expected increase of more than $100,000 in operating and state formula equalization grants, as well as continued increases in local property taxes as a result of an increasing Equalized Assessed Valuation, the college will be able to move forward by investing in human resources to maintain quality student service, provide training needed to meet the employment demands of the community, provide training needed for assessment of student learning outcomes, cover software increases for certain programs and add new student mobile app software.
Depending on the fluctuation in the Equalized Assessed Valuation, the tax levy rate is anticipated to be approximately 60.86 cents. The current rate is 61.15 cents.
• Approved an addendum to the agreement with Lakeview College of Nursing. Nacco said this is the last year of the agreement.
In April 2002, the Lakeview College of Nursing and DACC entered into an agreement in which DACC provides administrative services to Lakeview. The agreement was amended in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019 to reflect either increasing or decreasing services.
The amendment extends the agreement to June 30, 2021, and decreases the administrative fee received by DACC to $7,000, retroactive to July 1.
• Approved the Fiscal Year 2022 Illinois Community College Board Resource Allocation and Management Plan (RAMP), which is the college’s master plan of capital improvement projects it submits every year to the ICCB.
The campus storage facility was removed from the latest RAMP because the college’s purchase last fall of the former Army Reserve garage will fulfill that need. The Clock Tower Center and Ornamental Horticulture projects were appropriated last year in the Build Up Illinois capital bill and will also no longer be listed in the RAMP.
A new $5 million project to transform the former Army Reserve Center into DACC’s health care professions center was added to the RAMP.
• Approved the proposed academic calendars for the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
• Approved a $3 million Capital Development Board project to renovate the circa 1900 Clock Tower and Ornamental Horticulture buildings. DACC will provide a 25 percent match of $755,267.
Part of the Clock Tower Center was remodeled in the last few years and approximately 32,500 square feet remains to be remodeled. The vast majority of the 32,500 square feet is classrooms and instructor offices. Computer labs will be rewired; the telecom/data, electrical, plumbing and fire protection will be rehabilitated; and the heating and ventilation mechanical units will be replaced to improve the learning/working environment.
The Ornamental Horticulture building built in 1969 has never been rehabilitated. Due to the generosity of Julius Hegeler, the greenhouse was replaced in 2011 with a new 6,200-square-foot facility, but a few more items need to be added to make the greenhouse a state-of-the-art educational facility. DACC’s cost to fund this project, estimated at $755,267, will come from Board Restricted Facility Construction Renovation Reserve funds.
• Accepted the retirement of Mary Skinner as the director of nursing.
