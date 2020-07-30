TILTON— Within three years, Matt Stines has seen his gym and fitness center grow to 850 members.
Now he’s excited about moving it to a permanent home.
True Grit Fitness is moving from the back of the former Gaudio building at 1803 Georgetown Road to a 15,000 square foot building under construction to the south of its current location.
In addition to True Grit, the building also will house Stines’ Sienna Tan South, which is moving from Danville’s Towne Centre. Stines also owns No Regrets Tattoos in Danville.
Stines said he bought the land to the south for the building. The other green building on the lot further south, is a speculative building for a future use, unknown at this time. It’s a Security Ventures Inc., Paul Offutt development. That building is about 32,000 square feet.
An Offutt Development representative said she couldn’t comment about what will happen with the former Gaudio building. Talks are taking place for Ameren to purchase it.
An Ameren spokeswoman also had no comment.
According to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., city officials have heard rumor of this happening, but have not received anything official from Ameren. Ameren works out of the Danville Public Works facility on East Voorhees Street.
Since 2008, the city started leasing back to Ameren Illinois about 3,000 to 5,000 square feet of space. The lease cost to Ameren was estimated at about $750,000 for 15 years.
Stines said he moved True Grit into the former Gaudio building at the first of the year.
He initially started his business with a small gym, and had Grunt Fit in the Gutterridge building.
He then changed the name and moved sites.
He said they were kind of moving in the direction of another space, then things moved more quickly with Ameren wanting to buy the Gaudio building.
That means they’d need to be out by about September or October, he said.
He said they’ll have more room for the main part of the gym and group fitness and training. The tanning salon will take up about 4,000 square feet.
Stines said there will be a shared entry, where you go left to tan and right to the gym.
“It’s moved along very quickly,” he said of plans and construction.
True Grit is about athletic training, bodybuilding and fitness.
It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with staff there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and an open gym, trainers, group classes.
They also will have an area for the Veterans for Yoga Working Out PTSD program.
Stines thanked the Village of Tilton, particularly Mayor Dave Philips and Treasurer Tiffany Jones, for their assistance.
“They have been a huge help in facilitating this move,” Stines said.
The village is helping Stines with Tax Increment Financing incentives, which includes $150,000.
He said without the incentives, “this probably wouldn’t have happened.”
“We’re thrilled. This has kind of taken on a life of its own,” Stines said about the entire project.
He said they too enjoy giving back to the community and “we wanted to be in Tilton.”
