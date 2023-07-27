DANVILLE — Construction on True Grit Fitness in Danville has continued to be stalled due to state and city permitting issues, but business owner Matt Stines said he’s not abandoning the project.
“I’m not going to give up. I’m not going to quit,” Stines said, adding that as with a lot of things, nothing is ever easy.
He said he still has to satisfy requirements with an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permit for land disturbance.
It’s been almost nine months since Stines received approval from the Danville City Council to construct a new facility. He hoped to open the new site by May. Stines already has a successful True Grit Fitness location in Tilton. The Danville City Council approved amending the city’s zoning map from B-2 Highway Commercial to B-3 General Commercial zoning for the vacant property at North Vermilion Street and Devonshire Drive for an athletic training facility that will include a gym and batting cages.
Stines said the athletic facility’s proposed entrance had been pushed back on Devonshire Drive due to talks with the state requiring it to move 100 feet back from Illinois 1 because of traffic stacking issues.
The Danville site is 2.3 acres north of Devonshire Road on the west side of Illinois 1/Vermilion Street.
Initial construction started, then halted on the 14,000 square foot building.
Stines said at the beginning of the project, they were given information from the city about the zoning and construction process. He said he was told since the project was under an acre, it wouldn’t require an EPA permit as long as they had stamped plans from an architect.
“Now we’re stalled because we were turned in for an EPA permit,” Stines said.
He said it was determined the project is 1.06 acres and they now need an EPA land disturbance permit.
He said a state engineer had said the development fulfilled its part, but city officials disagree.
Stines said the city keeps adding more to the to-do list, which then adds more money needed for the project.
“It’s really costing me,” Stines said. “At this point, it’s just ridiculous. They should have said at the beginning, ‘you need an EPA permit from the state.’”
Stines said he’s not getting Tax Increment Financing or any incentive money from the city for the project. Stines is putting his own money into the project. Offutt Development owns the property, built the True Grit facility in Tilton and started construction on the Danville building.
“We’re ready to build. It’s nothing but red tape,” Stines said.
Meanwhile, the city has been having an eyesore on the north end, and people keep asking why the project isn’t being finished, Stines said.
He said the city has to release the building and plumbing permits. The EPA permit deals with the land disturbance, retention pond and grading of the parking lot.
Stines said he thought everything had been satisfied through the architecture plans. But the city has continued to add to the project, he said.
Stines added that it’s fine for the city to save money and change projects, such as the Garfield Park pool refurbishment, but not for small business owners and developers.
“They bleed local business dry,” he said. “Time is money.”
“It’s more than a gym,” he added too, about the batting cages and pitching lanes for kids in the community.
He said the city should want to work with them and should have provided “a little more transparency in the beginning of the process” about obstacles he would have to go through.
He said he doesn’t have drainage or other problems with the site in Tilton.
Stines said the city last week gave him new items to complete. An engineer can get them done for another $10,000, Stines said.
“It’s just crazy at this point,” Stines said, adding that all of these things have to be inspected at each stage.
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said there are no issued building permits for the project. The city is waiting on site plans that meet city requirements. The project doesn’t have appropriate land disturbance permits with the state for storm water runoff, he said.
Danville City Council Ward 1 Alderman Ed Butler said he cringes as a contractor seeing the trusses laying on the ground collecting moisture.
Discussions started last summer on the project, Cole said.
“I really look forward to what that site could be for the community when it’s done. I think it’s going to be a great asset. I hope they do move forward with it and get it completed,” he said. “We certainly want to work with them.”
The project is finable by the city, city officials said.
“In the end we want that project built,” Cole said.
