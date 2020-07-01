DANVILLE — Trinity Lutheran School will resume in-person classroom learning next month when the upcoming 2020-2021 school year starts.
Students will return Friday, Aug. 21, to the school at 824 E. Main St., to begin an “as normal as possible” school year. All students will attend from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended care available. Extended care allows parents to drop off students as early as 7 a.m. and to pick up students as late as 5:30 p.m. at the school.
Registration for the new school year is being accepted online at TrinityLutheranSchool.com.
Lisa Thompson, administrative assistant at the school, said parents also will find Trinity Lutheran School’s (TLS) academic offerings and tuition costs on the school’s website.
“We’re a smaller school, but we have the capacity to enroll more kids,” she said. “We’re in a good position to serve our families and other families who might be looking for an alternative.
“We hope other families will use this opportunity to check us out,” she added.
When the school year starts, TLS will provide personal protection equipment (PPE) for the students, staff and faculty.
“The school is providing masks, but parents can provide face shields if they think that will work better for their child,” Thompson said.
Following Illinois School Board of Education and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the school will perform morning health checks and follow social distancing. The school also has scheduled hand-hygiene breaks throughout the school day and has enhanced cleaning and disinfecting plans in place for classrooms and facilities.
“The teachers have been working in their classrooms to prepare,” Thompson said. “They have things they have to do because of the state mandates.”
In continuing the school’s commitment to technology, students in all grades will be assigned a Chromebook. In the event of an additional closure, TLS is prepared to provide the same daily interaction, instruction and collaboration that was used during the final quarter of last year.
“Google Classroom was already integrated into our curriculum a few years ago,” Thompson said. “We’re already prepared.”
