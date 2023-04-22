DANVILLE — Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville is celebrating its 160th anniversary in the community on Sunday, April 30.
Teresa Parish, who is on the committee for the 160th Anniversary of Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St. in Danville, said it will be a special day.
April 30’s anniversary celebration will see the sharing of history of the church and individual families of the congregation.
The celebration will include a big festival service, choir and students singing songs, and a meal for parishioners. A church member will be cooking meat for the German meal and other parishioners will be bringing German-related side dishes, since the church’s roots are with the German Lutheran Church.
There will be some letters to read for the special occasion, including from Rev. Dr. Matthew C. Harrison, president of The Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod, who could not there in person.
Also, there will be tables of memorabilia and old photos and directories as part of historical displays, and a church history timeline.
The church has been used for various community activities too, such as Danville Municipal Band practices and Food for the Children program. Rose Gates used the church when the program first started, packaging food for students.
The church also has Bethany comfort dog, as a member. She goes a lot of places around the area putting smiles on people’s faces.
Parish said there are some families with four generations going to the church right now.
She too praises longtime Pastor Kent Tibben.
HISTORY
The church’s history began on Feb. 15, 1863, when 14 members adopted and signed the constitution forming the congregation.
The original church building was located at Jackson and Harrison streets, and the congregation was made up of German immigrants.
In 1881, a branch school was opened in Germantown and in 1896, Immanuel Lutheran Church opened on Bowman Avenue.
The present Trinity building, which stands on a prominent hill on Main Street, was dedicated on April 25, 1915.
Trinity Lutheran School is a K-8 school founded in 1864.
This is Pastor Kent Tibben’s 31st year at the church.
“It’s been the only parish I’ve ever served. It’s been a real blessing for me as well,” Tibben said.
He said thinking about the church’s 160 years is “mind boggling.”
It was established months before the Battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War, Tibben said.
He said while the congregation is older, it has been here a long time and has stood the test of time.
While times have changed, why the church exists and what it exists for hasn’t changed, Tibben added.
He said they do the same thing, including preaching God’s word, in addition to providing a Christian education.
“As time passes and society changes, some things change but many things remain the same,” Tibben said.
He said generations of families have attended the church. Most often, those children have gone to school there too.
He said children growing up in the congregation can hear stories about their great-grandparents and other family members.
Tibben said he’s been able to minister to five generations in some families.
The church welcomes new members, in addition to new school students.
They will continue God’s work, Tibben said.
Parish has been a parishioner since the 1980s. She’s originally from Iroquois County.
She came here to go to junior college.
The average attendance on Sundays is around 100 people. They also have services a couple Wednesday nights a month which sees about 15 parishioners those nights.
Parish said the church has lasted so long.
“A lot of churches are going by the wayside,” she said. “Granted, we don’t have as many parishioners.”
As she looks back at past anniversary celebrations, when the church had it’s 75th anniversary, there were 837 church members. At the 100th anniversary, in 1963, there was a big celebration too.
Prior to 1963, a traveling pastor from Lafayette, Ind. came here and they met in people’s homes, schoolhouse or the courthouse.
They bought a Baptist church that was closing and moved the building that was where Springhill Cemetery is now. The building was moved to Jackson and Harrison streets. An addition was built onto it in 1866.
Another move at that corner used the original church behind the new church for a school.
“That proved to be too small (and in need of repair many years later). Then they built this church,” Parish said about the church on Main Street.
In 1958, they built the parish hallway, more school rooms, a cafeteria and other space in back of the church, Parish said.
The church has been painted inside, and plaster work was redone on the inside. Roof and other work also has continued through the years.
This year, they are replacing the original boiler from the 1950s in the church.
“It does take a lot of maintenance for these old buildings. It really does. The interior is just so beautiful; all the woodwork is just beautiful,” Parish said.
Parish said too about the school building, one can see how the steps are worn down from so many kids attending the school.
At the April 30 celebration, she said parishioners, school children and their families can see the church memorabilia and historic class photos to know they are connected.
The church has been here a long time and hopefully it will continue to be, Parish said.
