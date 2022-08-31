DANVILLE — Trigard, a division of Greenwood Inc., and the Darby family announce the purchase of Eagle Funeral Products Inc.
Eagle produces similar items to those manufactured by Trigard, including burial vault liners, urn vaults and accessories. All of Eagle’s operations will be moved to Trigard’s headquarters in Danville.
“We have had a relationship with Eagle for decades,” said Trigard chief executive officer and owner Linda Darby-Dowers. “We are excited for the opportunity to expand our presence across the country. Eagle has created a strong brand and a loyal customer base. It is our privilege to partner with the Eagle network, and we look forward to creating new relationships and new opportunities.”
“Eagle has been around since 1932. It has been my honor to own and operate the company for the last several years, and now it is my turn to pass the torch on to the Darby family and the rest of the team at Trigard. I am confident they will carry on the brand and continue to provide excellent support to the network of dealers,” said former Eagle owner David Long.
Trigard owner and Chief Marketing Officer Ethan Darby said, “We have been preparing for this transition for some time. My brother, Chief Operating Officer/Owner Ross Darby, and his team have done an excellent job hiring additional staff and purchasing additional equipment to ensure we are able to handle the new volume created by this opportunity. Our family feels blessed to be part of a community that allows us to continue to grow.”
Headquartered in Danville, Trigard is one of the nation’s leading family-owned manufacturers and consultants to the funeral industry. Specializing in burial products such as burial vaults, infant caskets, urn vaults and bronze grave memorials, Trigard is known as being one of the nation’s leading innovators and has been manufacturing products since the late 1960’s.
