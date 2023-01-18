ATTICA, Ind. – Badlands Off-Road Park announced their next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, will be held July 29 in Attica, Ind.
Headlining this year is a duo known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” “Comin' to Your City,” and "Lost in This Moment" – Big & Rich will be in Attica with Cowboy Troy.
More artists will be added to the schedule at a later date as well.
Tribute to the Troops main focus is to honor the troops. In 2021, Badlands, in partnership with Attica Motorsports, Polaris and great sponsors gave away a custom 2021 Polaris Off Road Ranger to a service member. This year they are also planning for a big giveaway that will be announced soon, as well as information on how to win.
Tickets for the event will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday. They will be available at www.tributetothetroops.com. The first 1,000 military members who verify through the website (via an outside verification process – VerifyPass) will receive free tickets to the event. Riding passes for Badlands Off Road Park and parking passes for the concert will also be available.
Lodging options are available by contacting Off the Trail Vacation Rentals and Campground. For machine (ATV) rentals contact Adventure Rentals in Attica, Ind.
