The Iroquois County Historical Society will host a program in which Jessica Michna will portray Goode Rebeka Nurse in “Trial by Fire: The Salem Witch Trials.” The program will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Michna is an impressionist of notable historical women. She is a 2016 recipient of the Presidnetial Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award. She is widely known for her riveting portrayls of First Ladies, notable women of history and fictional characters.
For her program, which takes place in the new world, the settlers from England had gained a foothold in the verdant land called “Amerika.” Old traditions would be laid aside and new ones instituted. Greed, jealousy and suspicion still persist. Were these the root of “The Salem Witch Trials”? Innocent residents of Salem, Mass., were tried and many were executed in perhaps the most famous chapter in early American history.
Those who are interested in this time of history are invited to come and learn the true story of one of those unlucky residents.
For more information about this program, visit iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com. You can also call the museum office at 815-432-2215 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The program is free. The ICHS is a non-profit group which is responsible for maintaining the 100+ year-old building. Donations are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.