HOOPESTON — Hoopeston City Council voted unanimously to accept the perpetual care bid of Treasured Roots Flower Shop and Specialty Gifts for grave blankets at Floral Hill Cemetery in the amount of $2,730 at Tuesday's meeting.
It was the only bid received.
In other council business, the council approved unanimously the amended Nuisance Ordinance after the addition of the definition of shrubs and vegetation were added. The main change beside the definitions was that trees were also added to the ordinance, according to Alderman Robin Lawson.
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand questioned who would enforce the new ordinance.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry said the Chief of Police would continue to enforce the ordinances at the present time. He added, however, that he hopes to have an actual code enforcement officer before spring. This officer would be in administration under the mayor.
Alderman Chad Yaden gave his resignation letter to the City on Sunday effective immediately. Crusinberry said he is now accepting letters of interest for the Ward I position. He is still seeking letters of interest for the Ward III two-year position that is open.
Alderman Jeff Wise asked where the digitizing of the cemetery stood now that Yaden had resigned. Crusinberry said that Trish Stebbins, AP/AR for the City of Hoopeston, was working on that aspect of the cemetery digitization in her spare time.
"They are well into the process," Crusinberry said. "We've found several mistakes made in the past and they are correcting it."
Crusinberry said he received a communication from the Danville Housing Authority concerning a co-op agreement pertaining to the Vermilion County Housing Authority which is now part of the Danville Housing Authority. The agreement will be sent to the city attorney and action will be taken at the next meeting.
Alley cleanup is still in progress when the weather permits.
Crusinberry updated the council on the Essex building and has spoken with Justin Acton about a new agreement. The issue of Lester's Drug Store has had no action other than a title search on it.
A certified letter was sent to the last known address of Brian Suiter's heirs but was returned. The address was vacant. It has since been sent to one of the heirs on Tuesday as to the disposition of both of Suiter's properties.
Countryside Mall owner, Mike Mihalios of Chicago, is trying to patch up the building in which part of the roof collapsed into the basement last month. Crusinberry and Lawson talked to him and tried to emphasize that the building could not be opened without a certified inspector checking it.
"He is not going to comply with us," Crusinberry said, adding the city will use the Illinois State Statute in order to declare the building a dangerous building if necessary. A title search was done on the Countryside Mall building to check for liens on the building.
BZZZ Bar owner Brian Swinford was supposed to be in court this month but court was canceled due to the COVID virus quarantine. The trial was rescheduled for November. Crusinberry said the City has documented their feelings regarding the hazard of the awning and sent it to Swinford's lawyer.
The next Hoopeston City council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, scheduled tentatively at City Hall.
