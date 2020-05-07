TILTON — Summer travel plans may have to include more staycations and travel closer to home, but those who love to regularly travel can continue to dream and plan travel for the future.
Barbara Rosdail, owner of R and R Travel of Tilton,{/span} said about the current state of travel and the travel industry, “it’s certainly been different.”
She’s never experienced anything like this in her travel experience.
She said since the end of February and first part of March, she’d received 10 to 15 emails almost daily about rule changes, and other information such as how to handle refunds and rebookings such as from cruise lines and airlines.
“It’s changing that often,” she said, about travel changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
She said resorts and other businesses are extending their closure times; some companies are extending how long vacation bookings can roll over to another date.
Rosdail has had to assist clients with canceled Disney vacations, and other trips scheduled for spring and early summer. Some are booking again later summer and after, such as for Caribbean trips.
A lot of Disney trips are being rescheduled for later this year or next summer, she said.
Some other clients have moved cruises, and trips such as to Ireland and Italy to next year.
She didn’t have any clients stranded anywhere. One client’s trip to Panama City and the canal ended just before restrictions started.
One of her biggest tips is it’s better to wait to cancel trips such as with airlines and cruise lines until just before the final payment or the ticket is to be used.
Rosdail said you get more options with the airline or companies that way, can maybe get a refund, and can avoid penalties or losing deposits.
Many travel options are giving customers about a year and a half to roll over their trip or take a different trip, she said.
“We’ve been rolling things over a lot until next year,” Rosdail said.
She said some vacation locations have limited travel times due to weather, such as Alaska cruises. People may want to go to a different location next year, she said, adding that most rolled over airline tickets can be used to go any place.
Some cruise lines and others are offering onboard credits and deals for future travel.
Rosdail said for travel this summer, she’s seeing people look for places to travel within two to three hours.
Amtrak train rides, with safety measures in keeping passengers apart from each other, also are an option to go to national parks such as Yellowstone, Glacier and Yosemite, and other areas, she said.
People have to look at what lodges, tour buses and other locations are open and operating.
Rosdail said she’s also been trying to reconfigure her Tilton office for it to be safe for her and clients again when she can reopen.
As travel consultants, they also want to be ready, she said.
Rosdail said she’s ordering more brochures and travel information for people to take with them from her office.
Rosdail helps people checking into if they can change trips as needed, without losing any money.
She also noted the Real ID requirement to fly also has been pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021.
“It is the time to look ahead,” she said about travel.
A Tourism Review survey shows about 75 percent of people who normally travel, are looking forward to travel again in the next 12 months.
“We know this will shrink and take awhile,” Rosdail said, especially for international travel. “It will be awhile until travel is back to normal.”
Safety features will continue to be looked at so people can travel safely. Those in the 18-35 year old age group are expected to be the first larger group to first return to traveling, she said.
“People want to know they are safe,” she added.”We can’t go, but we can dream.”
Rosdail quoted an Irish saying “However long the day, evening will come. We will see this pass and together we will journey again.”
