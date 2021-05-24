DANVILLE – International Trauma Conference, Rising Tide, kicks off with a community event at the Fischer Theater on Wednesday, June 16 at 5 p.m.
The evening is open to the public with a suggested $20 donation to attend.
Enjoy live music, special presentations and connect with others within the community. Join the full conference and enjoy trainings all day Thursday, June 17 and all day Friday, June 18.
Doors open at 8 a.m. both days with workshops running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Earn up to 29.5 CE’s from NASW, the Illinois Occupational Therapy Association and CPDUs through the Regional Office of Education.
Attendance is possible both virtually and in-person (space is limited so be certain to sign up as soon as possible). Tickets can be purchased at www.risingtideconference.com with all presentations available in the recorded format until August 1, 2021.
“The conference is not just for counselors and social workers,” said Michael Remole, founder of Rising Tide and Gateway Family Services of Illinois. “We have taken our focus from the JFK quote of ‘a rising tide raises all ships’. It is our goal with this conference that, no matter if you are a professional, paraprofessional, a student or administrator, parent or grandparent, caseworker or supervisor you will be equipped, inspired and motivated to make a positive impact in your sphere of influence.”
Rising Tide features four keynote speakers: New York Times best selling author, Bruce D. Perry, MD, PhD., Principal at the Neurosequential Network and Senior Fellow at the Child Trauma Academy; J Stuart Ablon PhD., Founder & Director of Think: Kids at Massachusetts General Hospital Thomas G. Stemberg Endowed Chair in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Harvard Medical School; Bryan Samuels, MPP, Executive Director of Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago;and Gina Samuels PhD, MSW Associate Affiliate Professor at the Center for Race, Politics and Culture at the University of Chicago .Following the keynote presenters,attendees will enjoy breakout presentations at the David S. Palmer Arena by leading professionals from around the world. Presenters will address crucial topics such as implicit bias, equity, addressing challenging and tricky behaviors, as well as learning how to navigate the impact of trauma. Breakout presentations will also include creative strategies such as trauma-focused equine assisted psychotherapy with on-site demonstrations, virtual canine assisted therapy and how to find healing through sports.
“Trauma is something we cannot escape, it impacts our homes, schools and communities,”shares Remole. “We have designed this conference to teacheffective strategies for addressing the impact of trauma and to help our families and community find healing.”
The Rising Tide conference offers 13 in-person co-host sites from around the world to partner together to address the impact of trauma. All full-conference attendees will have virtual access to the recorded presentations until August 1, 2021.
For more information and to reserve your tickets,visit www.risingtideconference.com.
