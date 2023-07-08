The city of Danville announced that traffic signal repairs at the intersection of Main Street and Hazel Street will begin the morning of Monday, July 10.
This work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and completed by 4 p.m.
During this time, the traffic signals will not be operational and the intersection will become a four-way stop. This work will affect motorists traveling in all directions through the intersection.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to choose an alternate route, and urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.