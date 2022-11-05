DANVILLE — A trading card and memorabilia show will be this weekend for those who love to collect sports, non-sports and other items.
The Danville Trading Card & Memorabilia Show will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Danville American Legion, 201 Prospect Place, Danville.
It’s free admission.
Some of the items that will be at the show: modern and vintage, raw and graded cards, sealed wax, memorabilia, baseball, football, soccer, hockey, Formula 1, Funko Pops, Pokémon, and everything else someone could imagine.
“I always wanted to do a show in my hometown,” said organizer JC Lane.
This is the second show he and his friends, who also are dealers, have had.
“Our last show in June was a huge success. It went really well,” Lane said, about having a card show for the first time in Danville for about 20 years.
“One of my big goals is to always get a lot of people at the show and also get new collectors into the hobby to come to the show,” he added.
There will be about 10-12 vendors set up, with about 20-22 tables, according to Lane.
They hope to see a lot of people.
Lane got involved in collecting cards and memorabilia in 2015.
He said there was a boom in 2020, with COVID-19, in sports card collecting when people were at home with nothing to do, and it drove up the price of cards.
He said sports card shows have now started popping up more again, with more people buying and collecting.
Lane said too he’s a big sports fan.
There will be a variety of items at the show for everyone.
There will be Marvel and Pokémon items, signed baseballs and jerseys, game-used stuff and other collectibles.
He said they hope to have more shows every few months, with new inventory, depending on schedules.
Lane can be found on Facebook at jc_trading_cards and Instagram @jc_trading_cards and through email at houstonwc1@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.