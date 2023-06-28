Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.