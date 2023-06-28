HOOPESTON — Tractor Supply has a new location in Hoopeston.
Grand opening specials are running from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2.
The public is invited to a ribbon cutting, sponsored by the Vermilion County Chamber of Commerce, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The store is located in the Hoopeston Plaza at 1020 W. Chestnut St. in the former Pamida/Shopko building. Store manager is Zach Hebert from Watseka.
Two hundred gift cards will be given out during the grand opening weekend. Fifty gift cards with a value of $5 to $100 will be given out each day to the first 50 customers. The first 800 customers also can receive a hat.
