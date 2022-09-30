DANVILLE – In order to kick off its 75th year nationally, Toys for Tots of the Danville, Ill. area will host the John Zarn Memorial Kickoff Toy Drive on Friday, Oct. 7.
The toy drive will be from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Courtesy Dodge, 231 W. Main St. in Danville.
"2022 marks the 75th year in which U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots has been helping to make the holidays brighter for children across our nation," said Megan Montgomery, local coordinator of the Toys for Tots campaign. "For that reason, and because the need in our community remains so high, we want to make this year extra special. I am encouraging all our supporters to join us for the kickoff and get us off to a great start by bringing one or more toys, games or books for the children in our community. If supporters are not able to bring a toy, we will have a donation jar available for their cash donations."
Montgomery said Santa Claus will be on hand as a special guest throughout the kickoff event, and she encouraged parents to bring their children.
The drive is named in memory of the late John Zarn, the founder and longtime coordinator of the Toys for Tots campaign in Danville.
"Mr. Zarn was instrumental in bringing Toys for Tots to the Danville area,” Montgomery said. "As a Marine, Mr. Zarn was dedicated to this cause and his hard work made great strides in helping our most vulnerable children in the holiday season."
Members of the Zarn family will be on hand throughout the day for the drive.
Children served by Toys for Tots receive not only toys, but games and an age-appropriate book to read.
"Oct. 1 is the national beginning of our fall campaign,” Montgomery said. “We want to ensure that our toy collection gets off to a strong start because the need is so great."
The local campaign serves Vermilion County, Ill. and Fountain and Warren counties in Indiana. Last year, more than 6,700 toys were donated in the Danville area, providing gifts to more than 1,500 local children.
Montgomery believes the need will be greater this year because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting disruption in employment and housing.
Residents unable to attend the kickoff on Oct. 7 will find more than 60 collection boxes throughout the community during the campaign, Montgomery said.
Additionally, residents may donate cash by visiting the local Toys for Tots website at www.danville-il.toysfortots.org. All money raised locally stays in the community to help local residents.
