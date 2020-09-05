For more information, call or text Taylor Feldkamp at (217) 419-3577 and for rules, see the On The Gas Promotions Facebook page or email taylorfeldkamp47@yahoo.com.

For more information, call or text Taylor Feldkamp at (217) 419-3577 and for rules, see the On The Gas Promotions Facebook page or email taylorfeldkamp47@yahoo.com.