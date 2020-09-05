Golf carts appear to be the new mode of celebration this Labor Day weekend.
Instead of people marching on foot or driving vehicles down streets, parades with decorated golf carts will be featured in some area towns.
Westville has a parade at 11 a.m. Monday on the east and west side streets.
In Tilton, participants are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Thomas Park.
Hoopeston’s golf cart parade starts at 10:30 a.m. today at the Lorraine Theatre and will follow the normal parade route of the Sweetcorn Festival Parade.
Another event on Monday is an afternoon of music and food at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville. People are asked to make a reservation by calling the church at 267-3334 or signing up at the church entrance.
The largest and most well-known events have been canceled this weekend, due to the fear of COVID-19 spreading among people in crowds. The parades in Danville and Westville have been canceled, as well as Hoopeston’s Sweetcorn Festival.
TILTON
The golf cart/side-by-side parade on Monday was a spur-of-the-moment idea.
Brenda Finley came up with the idea and presented it to the Village Board, which gave its OK.
“We’re sick and tired of sitting around doing nothing,” she said. “We’ve been cooped up way too long.”
The parade will start at Thomas Park and go down several side streets, including a visit to the new Autumn Fields.
People are welcomed to decorate their carts, but it’s not necessary. They also can bring candy to toss to children.
More details can be found on the Tilton Village Board Facebook page.
Finley and her friend Michelle Crippin also came up with the idea to form Team Tilton last fall; its mission is to bring pride into the community and to sponsor some activities.
WESTVILLE-ST. MARY’S
Westville — traditionally the “hot spot” for Labor Day in southern Vermilion County — will be bustling, but on a smaller scale.
“Salute to America and Salute to American Labor,” with food and music, will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday on the east lawn next to St. Mary’s parish hall. In case of rain, the event will move indoors. People must wear masks when entering and leaving the area, and must observe social distance.
Food will be available at no charge, although people may make a freewill donation: pulled pork, Chicago-style hot dogs, chips and a beverage.
People should bring their lawn chairs, and there will be tables under tents.
Patriotic and labor-themed music will be played over a loudspeaker, with tunes such as “God Bless the U.S.A.,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “City of New Orleans,” “Nine to Five,” and others. There will be a sing-along every half-hour.
Mary Ann Hughes, chairman of the Labor Day weekend events, said it was the Rev. Timothy Sauppe’s idea to mark the holiday. He wanted to do something to show patriotism — to salute America, as well as its laborers.
Instead of taking a chance on exposing hundreds of people to the virus, Hughes said, “This is one year, we said we’d take a step back and do the right thing.”
There will be two raffles, with the drawings at 3 p.m.
One will be a 50/50 drawing, where the winner takes half of the proceeds. As of Friday, more than $14,000 worth of tickets had been sold, so the winner is guaranteed at least $7,000.
Tickets are $10 each or $25 for three, and are available at the church rectory beforehand or on the day of the event.
Another raffle features a Yeti cooler; tickets are $10 each.
Also, people won’t be able to miss the location of St. Mary’s event, as there will be a 15-by-25-foot American flag displayed for the weekend. The flag is on loan from Marty Acord Jr. with Tri-Star Heating and Air Conditioning in Westville.
WESTVILLE PARADE
Slow-moving vehicles will meet at 10:15 a.m. Monday behind Westville High School, and the parade will start at 11 a.m. It will go as far south as it can on the side streets, and then cross Route 1 and go north, ending at Westville Junior High. Maps are available at the Westville American Legion.
About 70 participants are expected, including Shriners. Members of the Westville Legion Honor Guard will lead the parade with an American flag.
Participants are asked to sign up by calling the Westville American Legion at 267-2342 or stopping by. Permitted are golf carts, ATVs, side-by-side — any vehicle that goes 5 mph or slower; no full-size vehicles will be permitted.
Amy Bates, who is helping organize it, said Jackie Trapp and Jenny Wiese came up with the idea, and they asked the Legion for help. However, it is a community effort, Bates said, and businesses have donated candy for participants to toss to the children.
The carts don’t need to be decorated, but there will be prizes for the top three. Vehicles need to follow the village code.
Because of the pandemic, people won’t be able to gather to watch parades. However, Bates said, they’ll bring the parade to the people, especially the children.
With no parade and no rides in the park for children, she said, “We wanted to do something for them this weekend. It’s just fun for the kids.”
She added, “It’s going to be wonderful if everyone shows up who said they would. It’s going to be a successful event.”
This would have been the 110th consecutive year for the Lions Club parade, considered one of the largest in the state. The parade also was a big fundraiser for the club.
The Lions Club will have a raffle this year; tickets are $10 each or three for $20.
Top prize is a five-night trip to Los Cabos, Mexico (or use vouchers to book any trip of your choice); second prize is a hot-air balloon ride; third and fourth-place prizes are 30-minute plane rides with a local pilot.
Drawing will be Monday. You need not be present to win. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/WestvilleLionsClub/
SUNDAY EVENTS
DANVILLE — The annual Corvettes for Education and Classic Car Show has been canceled due to public safety concerns regarding COVID-19. The event normally takes place Labor Day weekend at Temple Plaza.
It’s sponsored by the Loretta G. Randle Scholarship Committee.
In place of the classic car show, the Kilborn Alley Blues Band will perform from 6-10 p.m. Sunday at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club, 106 Commercial St.
This is a social distancing outdoor event; lawn chairs are welcomed and encouraged.
Cover charge is $10 for individuals and $15 for couples.
All proceeds will support the scholarship fund.
For more information, call chairman Lloyd Randle at 597-0593.
HOOPESTON — A demolition derby will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in McFerren Park annex. The grandstand will open at 3 p.m. Gate fees are $12 for adults, $6 for children, free for children under 5.
There will be a 50/50 drawing during the evening.
Entry fee for the demolition derby is $50, with a $50 rider fee. Pit passes are $20 and will open at 11 a.m. There will be a Power Wheels class, but you must bring your own Power Wheels; there’s no entry fee.
