DANVILLE — A few communities are showing this weekend that you can’t extinguish their patriotic spirit, despite all the turmoil going on in the world.
Special events for the Fourth of July are being planned in Danville, Westville and Covington, Ind.
FREEDOM CELEBRATION
The 2020 Freedom Celebration sponsored by the village of Tilton and the city of Danville will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at Danville Stadium, 610 Highland Blvd., and continue until fireworks end. The 30-minute fireworks show, which will begin at dusk, is anticipated to end around 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Here is the schedule:
5:30 p.m.: Shuttles to the stadium start at the Danville Mass Transit transfer zone.
6 p.m.: Announcements; TBT Band begins; concession sales begin; and shuttles to DMT Transfer Zone begin.
8:30 p.m.: Last shuttle from DMT Transfer Zone to stadium departs.
Dusk (9 p.m.): TBT ends and National Anthem sung. Fireworks begin.
9:30 p.m.: Vendors close
10 p.m.: Site closed. Last shuttle departs from stadium to DMT Transfer Zone
Parking, shuttles, and music are free.
Vendors include: Bud’s BBQ, Charleston Concessions, Custard Cup and Lovin’ Cup.
Parking will be available onsite at the stadium and on Ninth Street by South View School. Auxiliary and state police will direct traffic. Shuttles will run between the stadium and DMT transfer zone roughly every 30 minutes.
People are encouraged to observe at least a 6-feet distance between parties at all times.
Wash your hands after using the restrooms, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds.
WESTVILLE EVENTS
St. Mary’s Church in Westville will celebrate Fourth of July with a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, 231 N. State St.
The celebration, which is open to the public, will include the reading of the Declaration of Independence, comments from Westville Police Chief David Booe, prayers and patriotic songs. Erin Toole will sing the National Anthem.
Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and participate in a parade in St. Mary’s parking lot, followed by an ice cream social with ice cream from Candy Kitchen of Tuscola. Refreshments and cookies will be provided, as well as hot dogs for the children.
The Rev. Timothy Sauppé, pastor, said he especially wanted to extend this invitation to all area police officers and their families.
The event’s theme is “Support Our Police,” and Sauppé has set out eight signs with that message in front of the church.
This is the fifth year that Sauppé has read the Declaration, and about 70 people attended the event last year.
“The Declaration of Independence is very powerful when you listen to the words,” he said. “We’ve got to remember our roots, where we come from.”
That’s why he reads the document each year — to educate people and remind them.
“We have to remember our founding. If we don’t support our liberties, we’ll lose them,” he said. And then we’ll need police to defend us, he said, noting that police departments need more funding, not less.
“As Americans, let us remember our nation’s founding on Saturday, July 4th,” Sauppé said. “Let us join other patriots in song and prayer for our nation and for our police.”
For more information, people may call Sauppé at 267-3334.
COVINGTON FESTIVITIES
Covington will continue its 60th annual Fourth of July Celebration today and Saturday at the city park.
The scaled-down festivities include entertainment, food, a parade and fireworks, but no carnival.
“It’s still going to be pretty nice, though,” Mayor Brad Crain said.
People are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, but masks are not required, Crain said.
Activities started Thursday with a welcome, music and bingo.
Tonight’s activities include: 6:30-10 p.m. EDT, American Pie band from Champaign, and 6–10 p.m. EDT, VFW Post 2395 Auxiliary bingo.
Saturday is the big day with the following events (all times are EDT):
● 2 p.m. – Fourth of July Parade with grand marshal, the Covington High School 2020 boys basketball team
● 2:30-5:30 p.m. – Joyful Bubbles
● 3-6 p.m. – Trey Hughes, Nashville artist
● 7-10 p.m. – Endless Summer Band, Indianapolis artist
● 10:15 p.m. – Fireworks display
Food will be available: fire department food tent, Applewood Foods, Suzi Q Concessions, Piato’s and Callahan Ventures.
The celebration is sponsored by the City of Covington with the Covington Community Foundation. See the schedule at https://www.covingtonin.net/independence-day/
