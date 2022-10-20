Top Vermilion County seats in the Nov. 8 election are uncontested.
The Commercial-News sent election questions to candidates in local races. Only a few responses were received back.
Voters in Indianola also have a referendum question on the ballot.
The Village of Indianola proposition is to allow the sale of alcoholic liquor. The question reads: “Shall the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor be allowed in this village?”
Uncontested Vermilion County races include county clerk, county treasurer, county sheriff, supervisor of assessments and regional superintendent of schools.
County Clerk Cathy Jenkins is running for her last term.
“I am currently serving my second term ... Many changes have been made since I first came into office. I have one more goal I would like to see completed should I be voted into office on Nov. 8, 2022,” according to Jenkins.”We have worked very hard as a team to reduce overall costs, cross train positions for efficiency, developed processes for the election that would ensure accuracy and oversight. (I’m) looking to have all paper documents scanned with the ability to sort and recall electronically. This would allow us to have additional documents online for public information.”
Jenkins of Georgetown has served since 2014.
She says she ran again “to make a positive contribution, keeping taxpayers in the forefront of decision.”
She also says the most important issues concerning this office are: “maintaining the high integrity of running a fair and transparent election process, continually looking at ways to achieve the same goals while saving taxpayer money and continue to provide excellent customer service.”
Also seeking re-election: Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn has been sheriff since 1990. Supervisor of Assessments Matthew Long has served since winning his first term in 2010. Treasurer Darren Duncan has been in office since 2017.
Aaron Hird, 40, of Catlin, has served as regional superintendent of schools since 2018. He spent two years as the assistant regional superintendent until the retirement of Cheryl Reifsteck. At that time, he was appointed until the next election. He was first elected in 2020.
“I have spent nearly all my life in Vermilion County. I believe that Vermilion County is full of great schools and remarkable educators. This office gives me an opportunity to work with students and staff from the entire county. I love the pride that each of our communities have in their schools, their programs, their athletic teams, and their kids,” according to Hird.
“The most important issue concerning the Regional Office of Education in Vermilion County has always been, and will always be, the education of our students. At a time where nearly every field is looking for more people in the workforce, our role as educators has never been more necessary,” Hird added.
