Allison Fitzwater and her daughter Grace enjoy the "Frozen" tree at the 25th Festival of Trees.
"Majestic Masquerade" sponsored by Crosspoint Human Services features elements of the silver theme for the 25th anniversary of the Festival of Trees.
Gingerbread men top a tree at the 25th Festival of Trees.
Sunday's Festival of Trees was "Family Day."
Snoopy adorns one of the trees on display at Festival of Trees.
The Festival Of Trees is celebrating it's 25th year with a "Silver Bells" theme.
