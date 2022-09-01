TILTON — Three years ago, Tilton Mayor Dave Philips welcomed a community solar project on the former GM Foundry site in Tilton.
“I think it’s good. You can’t use it for anything else,” Phillips then said about the land.
The site at Interstate 74 and North G Street was one of three selected in Vermilion County in 2019’s solar energy tax credit lottery by the Illinois Power Agency in Chicago.
This week, Ameresco, Inc., a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Inovateus Solar, a top U.S. solar engineering, procurement and construction company, announced the completion of their “brightfield” solar project in Danville Township.
The solar project was built on the former General Motors Powertrain Division Plant turned brownfield site. Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, an independent power producer and green energy investment company, is the owner of the installation.
The 2.62-megawatt (MW) solar system consists of more than 6,600 solar modules and is connected to the Ameren utility grid. The completed project is expected to generate more than 3,600,000 kWh of electricity and offset more than 1,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. These figures are equivalent to powering 350 Illinois homes and removing approximately 480 cars from the road.
“We can turn a serious problem into a tremendous opportunity by siting solar on closed landfills,” said Tyler Kanczuzewski, Inovateus vice president of sustainability, in a press release. “The Danville Solar project is making productive use of land that might otherwise lie dormant, while avoiding construction in more pristine areas. We’re proud to partner with Ameresco on this project and to help the state of Illinois achieve its clean energy goals.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with Inovateus Solar and Ameresco on a clean energy endeavor that gives new life to land that had been idle, while also delivering for the community,” said Jeff Denovan, senior vice president of construction at Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company. “In addition to the positive environmental impact of the solar power this project produces, it will also provide tax revenue to the Danville area.”
The project contributes to Illinois’ Future Energy Jobs Act, which requires that 2,700 MW of solar to be installed in Illinois by 2030 and that 2 percent of those projects come from brownfield sites, like closed landfills.
“We’re proud to have been a partner on this project designed to help meet sustainability goals and offer clean, resilient energy to the surrounding community,” said Louis P. Maltezos, Ameresco executive vice president. “This installation is a prime example of using innovative cleantech solutions to identify clean energy uses for public land.”
The Danville area solar project began construction in November 2020 and reached completion in May 2022.
RACER Trust also honored Ameresco for the solar reuse of the property. Ameresco is the winner of a 2022 RACER’s Edge Award, in recognition of its successful redevelopment and reuse of a former industrial landfill, as a 2.6-MW solar generation facility.
Ameresco, which is based in Framingham, Mass., purchased the 80.4-acre Danville Landfill property from RACER Trust in November 2020, investing $3.5 million to develop a generation facility that supplies enough solar energy to power roughly 2,000 homes for a year.
Elliott P. Laws, of EPLET, LLC, administrative trustee of RACER Trust, presented the RACER’s Edge Award to Ameresco at an awards reception in conjunction with the U.S. EPA’s National Brownfields Training Conference in Oklahoma City last month. The award recognizes redevelopment excellence at a former RACER property.
“We congratulate and thank Ameresco for its investment, which in addition to revitalizing an idled property is generating clean, renewable energy and new revenue for the community,” Laws said. “Reuse of landfills can be a complex undertaking. Ameresco has more than 20 years of success as a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects, which gave us a great deal of confidence that we had selected the right buyer. Ameresco’s performance confirms our confidence.”
“Ameresco was founded on a mission to create value and provide energy efficient and renewable solutions to the organizations we serve, and we are very pleased with the success of our project in Danville,” Maltezos said. “RACER Trust was a reliable partner as we evaluated this opportunity, and their careful management of the property removed many of the uncertainties that can limit the reuse potential of certain properties.”
