TILTON – Beginning Tuesday, seven Illinois driver’s license facilities, including the one in Tilton, will offer drive-through services for vehicle registration sticker transactions only.
This is the first step in a comprehensive reopening plan that will be announced later and will include the proper protections for customers and employees, such as PPE and social distancing.
The drivers’ license facilities in Tilton, Macomb, Rockford-Central, Springfield-Dirksen and three in Chicago were selected to partially reopen due to the configuration of the buildings that allowed for drive-through transactions. All employees will wear face masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.
“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said Secretary of State Jesse White said. “This first step in a reopening plan adheres to this commitment.”
The hours of operation at the Tilton facility will be Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon.
White continues to urge the public to renew their vehicle registration stickers online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for those customers that can do so.
Since mid-March, more than 600,000 people have renewed their stickers online, an increase of approximately 65 percent. Many customers also may renew their driver’s license online through the Safe Driver Renewal program, as well as obtain duplicate driver’s licenses and ID cards.
White reminds the public that all expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after driver services facilities reopen.
In addition, the federal government has extended the REAL ID deadline by one year.
White had petitioned the federal government for this extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline is now Oct. 1, 2021.
