TILTON — The Tilton Village Board Thursday approved giving business stabilization grants to 14 small businesses which need help due to COVID-19.
The funding is not state or federal coronavirus pandemic funding, but village funding.
The board of trustees approved giving $65,000 in grants, $2,500 to $5,000 each, to help small businesses in the village with mortgage, utilities and other expenses.
“We’re trying to help make sure our businesses reopen,” said Tilton Treasurer Tiffany Jones.
In other business, the board approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Danville to spend $7,500 from the village’s community promotions budget line item to help with the fireworks display on July 4 at Danville Stadium.
In addition, Tilton is having a town rummage on July 4.
Tilton officials also are planning G Street Bridge improvements, utilizing Rebuild Illinois funding.
The project is estimated at about $650,000.
Jones said the bridge was built in the 1970s and needs work.
Tilton Mayor Dave Phillips said the project involves resurfacing and rebuilding the ramps to the G Street Bridge, replacing the bearings on the bridge, milling and resurfacing from the bridge deck down to Emerson Street on Glendale Avenue, and storm sewer work and inlets for drainage.
