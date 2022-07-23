BISMARCK — The Bismarck Lions Club is celebrating its 66-year anniversary by serving fish and sweet corn on Aug. 6.
The club will serve fish and sweet corn at the high school in Bismarck from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, as part of its Annual Jonah Fish Fry.
Tickets may be purchased for $9, with children aged 6-12 being $5 and aged 5 and under free. Sponsor packs of 10 tickets are available for $85. Funds donated will be used to help meet needs of the community. Advance sales: 217-304-6167 or 217-759-7465.
New this year at the fish fry will be Michael Vice and his fishing boat with its wrap advocating for Scott’s Law. In 2020, Mike was hit while sitting in his squad car on the interstate. The boat brings two of his passions, fishing and law enforcement together to spread awareness for Scott’s Law.
According to Bill Jaffe, Bismarck Lions Club Immediate Past President, money raised on Aug. 6 will allow the Lions Club to meet pressing needs in the community such as pre-school vision screenings through the purchase of a plusoptix machine for use at the screenings. Bismarck Lions members thank everyone who contributes to this important work. The public is truly helping the Lions Club make a difference.
The Bismarck Lions Club conducts vision screenings on pre-school students at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School. KidSight, a Lions Club community service program, provides a simple and noninvasive vision screening test. At no cost to the students, the testing screens for several conditions including “lazy eye.”
The Bismarck Lions Club meets the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. Chartered in 1956, the Bismarck Lions Club is celebrating 66 years of service. For more information or to get involved with the Bismarck Lions Club, visit www.facebook.com/bismarckillions.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the website at www.lionsclubs.org.
