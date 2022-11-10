Tickets for the 48th Annual Madrigal Dinner are now available.
Purchase your tickets online at: https://secure.affinipay.com/pages/danvillehighschoolvocalmusicboosters/madrigals.
The fully-catered dinner will be at St. James United Methodist Church on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. There will also be a show on Dec. 9, with only dessert served.
Individual tickets are $25 for dinner or $20 for the dessert-only show.
Discounts are available if an entire table is purchased.
There is also an option for someone to be recognized as a Patron of the Madrigal Dinner.
