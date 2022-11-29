DANVILLE — The city of Danville announces the intersection of Logan and Winter avenues will be a three-way stop condition starting Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Stop signs and stop ahead signage are being installed as part of the improvements to the Denmark roadway project with the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
Motorists traveling eastbound on Denmark Road to Logan Avenue will now stop at a marked pavement stop bar before the pedestrian crosswalk, and motorists traveling northbound on Logan Avenue to the intersection to Winter Avenue will stop at a marked pavement stop bar. Winter Avenue to Logan Avenue stop condition will remain and be marked with a stop sign.
Motorists should pay special attention and proceed with caution to the new three-way stop intersection.
