DANVILLE – Danville’s Three Kings of Peace are offering rewards of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrests and convictions for any of the city’s open homicide cases.
The Three Kings of Peace are offering rewards after consulting with Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.
Rev. Frank McCullough is a co-founder of the Three Kings of Peace and the pastor of Danville’s Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
“We want to provide information to help the Danville police bring to justice the culprit or culprits in any unsolved homicides to justice,” he said. “We are also receiving donations to provide financial support for the families of the victims.”
For more information or to donate support for victims’ families, contact McCullough at (217) 766-8735.
The Three Kings of Peace is an organization of more than 20 Danville citizens who are united in the mission of advancing peace and social justice throughout the community. Their good works include guiding Danville’s young people toward the light of truth, hope, and the pursuit of a better life through education. For more information, call Rev. McCullough at 217-766-8735.
