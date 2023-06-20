DANVILLE – With a return to summer comes the reopening of Danville’s popular Three Kings of Peace Youth Mentoring Center near Garfield Park.
The center provides free mentoring and social activities for young people ages 5 and up.
The center is located at 428 N. Washington St. inside the recreation room of Mt. Olive Church. The summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth, regardless of their religious beliefs.
Rev. Frank McCullough has been mentoring Danville’s young people for more than 30 years.
The vast majority of the Three Kings’ success stories are African-American children.
He said, “Along with (NAACP) President (Edward) Butler, I have greatly enjoyed our interactions with the young people of Danville. We meet kids every day that, because of poverty or other pressures, are at risk of making some bad moves in their lives. There’s nothing more rewarding when we see these kids now grown up as successful adults—as business owners and teachers and police officers and doctors and nurses and many other careers. There’s great satisfaction in seeing young people attain a life that seemed impossible to them when they were growing up.”
The Three Kings of Peace are strong advocates for education as well as social and athletic endeavors.
Said Rev. McCullough, “Our emphasis is on activities that help enrich the minds of young people. Education, art, music, sports and even video games remote-control car racing can all be productive outlets for young people and a means for inspiring them to excel.”
For more information about Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center, call Rev. McCullough at 217-766-8735 or Edward J. Butler at 217-920-2825.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.