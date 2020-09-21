DANVILLE — A pair of shooting incidents has resulted in a least one arrest so far.
Toi M. Lewis, 32, of Danville, was arrested and is being held while awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a press release issue Monday by Comm. Josh Webb.
At 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Danville Police responded to the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival officers located a 29-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wound which was determined to be non-life threatening.
Danville Police began an investigation into the incident and during that investigation a suspect was identified as Lewis.
Around 3:22 a.m., police located Lewis in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive and she was taken into custody. Lewis was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building. No other injuries were reported during this incident.
In a second incident, police responded at 1:44 a.m. Sunday to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds.
Officers met with the victims who were identified as a 23-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his arm and back, and a 21-year-old Danville woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
The victims both stated they were in the parking lot of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club in the 100 block of Commercial when someone started shooting from an unknown direction. Both victims left the scene and got a ride to the hospital where the incident was then reported to police.
Neither of the victims’ injuries are considered life threatening and no other injuries were reported during this incident. No suspect information is available.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
