DANVILLE — When the filing period closed Monday to be on the ballot for the 2023 municipal election, there were three candidates for mayor, two city treasurer’s candidates and three contested aldermen races.
Due to there not being more than four Danville mayor candidates in the election, a February primary to narrow the candidates isn’t needed.
The consolidated general election will be April 4, 2023.
There still is time, with a deadline next month, for someone to be a write-in candidate.
Danville Election Commission Director Sandy Delhaye said a lottery will be conducted at a later date for placement of names on the ballot where more than one person running for the same seat was at the office at 8 a.m. and filing at the same time on the first day of filings.
The three mayor candidates are Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., Jackie Vinson and Jacob P. Lane.
Williams, 607 W. Madison St., is proud of his first term as mayor and is excited about seeking re-election. He was elected in 2019.
Vinson, 414 W. Conron St., who is Vermilion Housing Authority executive director, also is excited about running for mayor and bringing in a new perspective. The city hasn’t had a female mayor.
Lane, 2817 Eastroad, is a political and non-profit consultant who cares a lot about the community and thinks he could make a difference.
In addition to the mayor’s race, there will be contested races for city treasurer and aldermen seats in wards 1, 5 and 6.
Others who filed: Chris Heeren, 1904 N. Gilbert St., and City Treasurer Careth Kleweicki, 302 Adams St., for city treasurer; Ed Butler, 703 N. Kimball St., and Ward 1 Alderwoman Alesia “Lisa” Ford, 513 Anderson St. for Ward 1 Alderman; Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing, 404 Warrington Ave.; Ward 3 Alderwoman Sharon Pickering, 308 Delaware Ave.; Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane, 111 Cronkhite Ave.; Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig, 9 Harding Place, and Jakob Wesley Dazey, 601 Shadowlawn Place, for Ward 5 Alderman; Jon Cooper, 301 E. Winter Ave., and Ward 6 Alderman Ethan Burt, 304 Swisher Ave., for Ward 6 Alderman; and Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson, 2907 Countryway Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.