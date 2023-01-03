DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will consider approving a special-use permit for a potential third cannabis dispensary proposed off Lynch Road.
The commission's meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Parkway Dispensary LLC of Brookfield, Ill. is requesting the special-use permit to operate a medicinal/adult-use cannabis dispensary north of the Sunnyside Dispensary. There would be a parcel of land between the two dispensaries.
The city's zoning administrator Logan Cronk also is requesting the commission approve amending the city's zoning code for medicinal cannabis and adult-use cannabis dispensing organizations to allow another dispensary to locate close to the others.
The location for the proposed building, 5,476 square feet, and parking lot is north of Sunnyside dispensary, on a 3.4-acre piece of the parcel in a B-3 general business zoning district. The land borders the Burley Hotel Group property on the south, as the Sleep Inn owners own the adjacent small land parcel; Lets Rock Entertainment property on the East, and sufficient to include an extension of Lynch Drive, according to the permit application.
The existing land use is vacant/agriculture.
Kerry Barrett and Thomas Philip are current owners of the property, selling to 1937 Retail Holdings, LLC which would open Parkway Dispensary.
The plans include an extension of the roadway behind Sunnyside. The city has not been requested to help with costs of that infrastructure extension, said Logan Cronk, community development administrator with the city.
Cronk also said there isn't a planned access onto Lynch, as the city denied in the past for another proposed project.
The building plans show a welcome area and coffee bar/knowledge center inside the dispensary. Cronk said there would be no onsite consumption. The coffee bar would be "for education," he said.
Cronk said the city is "trying to keep up with the state statute and law" regarding social equity licensees.
He also said the special-use permit looks at the zoning standpoint, not an ethics or economic standpoint, in whether it's excessive to have three dispensaries approved in the Lynch Road area.
"The city council has the right by state law to limit the amount of dispensaries allowed in a municipality...," Cronk also added. "We constantly keep evolving."
"Lynch Road has been it," he said of limited locations meeting requirements in having dispensaries not near homes and schools.
A third dispensary has already received zoning approval across Lynch Road.
Cronk said he's not talked to any other dispensary for this area of the city.
He added that there probably will be a gain in more sales with an added dispensary. Also, if the city doesn't allow the dispensary location, the dispensary could go to another location in another municipality, with Danville losing out on the sales tax money.
Cronk said there would be an aggressive timeline for construction, due to the state-mandated timeline.
"If approved, there's a fast construction deadline," he said.
Cronk also added that a traffic impact analysis could be required due to increased traffic on Lynch Road with possible multiple dispensaries, and the casino expected to open in the spring.
According to the zoning agenda paperwork, existing text of the zoning ordinance: One qualifying applicant or Social Equity Justice involved lottery winner can locate within 1,500 feet of an Early Approval Adult Use site. Proposed Text to change the ordinance: One or more cannabis dispensaries that are authorized or licensed pursuant to the Social Equity and/or Social Equity Justice Lottery may locate within 1,500 feet of each other and/or within 1,500 feet of an Early Approval Adult Use cannabis dispensary. Nothing in this subsection shall be deemed or construed as allowing two or more Early Approval Adult Use cannabis dispensaries to locate within 1,500 feet of one another unless expressly authorized by the act (Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act)."
"The city has authorized a state licensed Early Approval Adult Use Cannabis dispensary and a Social Equity/Social Equity Justice licensed dispensary to operate within 1,500 feet of one another. A second Social Equity/Social Equity Justice licensed dispensary seeks to operate within 1,500 feet of the other two dispensaries. Given the strong incentives within the (Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act) that promote awarding licenses to applicants who qualify for Social Equity/Social Equity Justice licenses and that the Act does not contain any distance limitations on where Social Equity/Social Equity Justice licensees may locate, including within 1,500 feet of each other and Early Approval Adult Use Cannabis dispensaries; the Zoning Administrator deems it appropriate and reasonable to amend Zoning Code Subsection 150.091 (A)(2) to expressly allow for multiple Social Equity/Social Equity Justice licensees to locate and operate within 1,500 feet of one another and licensed Early Approval Adult Use Cannabis dispensaries," according to city officials.
"The zoning administrator and corporation counsel are concerned that the current language of Subsection 150.091 (A)(2) might be construed as constituting an unreasonable barrier to dispensaries that have been awarded licenses pursuant to the Social Equity and/or Social Equity Justice program created by the act. Therefore, to assure compliance with the act and because local municipal regulation as to location where cannabis dispensaries may operate is preempted by the act, the zoning administrator and corporation counsel recommend that the commission recommends to the city council the amendment to zoning code subsection ..."
