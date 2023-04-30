DANVILLE – The end of the spring semester in college can be difficult. Not only are there final papers, exams and commencement plans, but baseball and softball are in full swing, and the nice weather gives everyone spring fever. Studying can quickly fall to the bottom of a student’s priority list and stress levels skyrocket.
The librarians at Danville Area Community College are helping students stay focused and de-stress with the Champaign-Urbana Canine Connections therapy dog program.
Therapy dogs Eli and Dixie will visit the DACC Library Monday, May 1 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The patient pups will greet students in the front room near the popular fiction section.
DACC Librarian Kathy Hantz said, “Pets are so important to people’s well being, and it’s been proven that therapy dogs, cats who have homes in nursing facilities and libraries, even a relatively new idea of cow hugging therapy have a positive effect on stress levels. DACC has brought therapy dogs in the past but it has been a while and I thought it would be nice for students to socialize with them.”
The event just misses National Library Week, but the DACC Library had a very active week planned with a coffee bar and many activities.
Besides coordinating with their busy schedule, the therapy dogs prefer a calmer, quieter atmosphere. Hantz explained, “I also took into consideration what we know of student schedules at the end of the semester. Some spend more time in the library trying to get their final papers taken care of and it can be stressful.”
Hopefully, with a little help from their furry friends, DACC students will find their calm center to power through to the end of the semester with success.
