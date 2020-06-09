HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Save The Lorraine Foundation has received a grant of $2,000 from Landmarks Illinois to help with financial losses. The losses were incurred during the pandemic shut-down of nonprofits across Illinois in March.
Jim Richards, president of Save the Lorraine Foundation, said the grant money will help maintain its monthly bills and insurance, as well as replenish expired concession inventory.
“The Save the Lorraine Foundation would like to express our most sincere thank you to Landmarks Illinois for being a grant recipient,” he said. “We look forward to COVID-19 quarantine being lifted and when we can reopen to bring quality entertainment to our community.”
Landmarks Illinois was awarded $26,000 in grant funding for the Landmarks Illinois COVID-19 Organization Relief Grant Program, including $5,000 from Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund. Ninety-four organizations applied for the funding, but only 13 were given grants, including Save the Lorraine.
Landmarks Illinois COVID-19 Organization Relief Grant Program was created in April as a direct response to the economic impact of the pandemic, according to the letter sent to Richards. In order to qualify the 501 © (3) nonprofit must have an annual budget of less than $1 million, purpose must align with Landmarks Illinois mission, demonstrate a critical need as a result of the impact of COVID-19 earned revenue, be able to manage grant funds, have fewer than seven full-time employees, required to submit a report as a follow-up on funds used, and have the application in before the deadline. No matching funds were required, according to information on the web site at http://www.landmarks.org/covid19reliefgrants.
The foundation’s application said that its mission is the restoration and preservation of Hoopeston’s Lorraine Theatres.
The historic Lorraine Theatre, built in 1921, was neglected for many years and the local bank foreclosed. A local woman who had a keen memory of going to the Lorraine when she was young purchased both the Lorraine and the Little Lorraine theaters and donated them to the newly formed Save the Lorraine Foundation.
The foundation’s goal is to restore pride in the financially depressed eastern Illinois town of Hoopeston by restoring and renovating the two Lorraine Theatres and bringing affordable entertainment to the area, according to the application.
The last event was held March 14.
Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois president and CEO, said, “Landmarks Illinois aims to be a collaborative partner delivering innovative and needed solutions to help people save places for people throughout our state.
“We are proud to provide financial relief to our partner nonprofits, which enables them to continue to care for our historic places and serve their communities.”
She added, “We are People Saving Places for People.”
