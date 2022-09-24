The Beef House Dinner Theatre announced its annual fall comedy, “The Wild Women of Winedale.”
This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives—the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia—Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye.
This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows through the years, including the early demise of two of their husbands. And they really need each other now, as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday, while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man—preferably a man with a house, since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.
These women’s lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody wants—especially them! With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships so they can move their lives forward.
Together they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure. This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is guaranteed to drive you wild with laughter—and motivate you to keep hounding the kids to please take that stack of quilts and Granny’s Christmas china.
The cast features Nancy Henderson as Fanny, Jennifer Woodrow as Willa, Beckey Burgoyne as Johnnie-Faye and cameo appearances by Amanda France, Kayla Dillman, Kena Clark, Robin Romack, Jenny Taylor and Teri Cassem.
Evening shows play on Oct. 7 and 14 with doors opening at 6 p.m. EDT for dinner with an 8 p.m. curtain call.
Matinee shows are on Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16 with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. EDT for lunch for a 2 p.m. curtain call.
The ticket price of $60 includes salad, rolls, beverage, buffet meal, dessert, taxes, fees and the show. For reservations and information vist www.beefhouserolls.com or call the box office at 217-499-5355. The Beef House located off Interstate 74 at Exit 4 (Indiana 63) near Covington, Ind.
